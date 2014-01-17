Jan 17 The Teamsters union said it has reached a tentative agreement with trucking company YRC Worldwide Inc for a new labor contract that sets the stage for the struggling company to push ahead with a refinancing plan.

YRC shares rose 10 percent in extended trading after closing at $15.82 on the Nasdaq.

The deal, which would need to be ratified by union members, would save about 30,000 jobs at the company, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said in a statement.