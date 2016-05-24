May 24 Shenzhen Ysstech Info-tech Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on May 30

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3qPTbu

