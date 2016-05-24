BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24 Shenzhen Ysstech Info-tech Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on May 30
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility