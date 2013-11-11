Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
HONG KONG Nov 11 Chinese dairy company YuanShengTai Dairy Farm launched on Monday an up to $500 million initial public offering in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Monday.
The IPO comprises 1.22 billion shares in an indicative range of HK$2.49-HK$3.18 each, putting the total deal at HK$3.88 billion ($500 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd agreed to buy $60 million worth of shares in the IPO as a cornerstone investor.
Credit Suisse and Macquarie were hired as bookrunners of the IPO.
($1 = 7.7516 Hong Kong dollars)
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.