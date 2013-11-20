(Refiles fixing headline)
HONG KONG Nov 21 YuanShengTai Dairy Farm
, China's fourth biggest raw milk producer, has priced
its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at HK$2.70 per
share, below the mid-point of expectations, IFR reported.
The company offered 1.22 billion shares in the IPO, putting
the base deal value at HK$3.294 billion ($425 million),
according to Reuters calculations.
The deal was marketed in an indicative range of
HK$2.49-HK$3.18 per share and had received strong demand towards
the top end of the range on the back of positive sentiment for
China's dairy sector in recent months.
Credit Suisse and Macquarie Group acted
as joint global coordinators of the IPO.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Editing by Denny Thomas and
Alison Williams)