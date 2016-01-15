BEIJING Jan 15 Chinese garment-maker Dalian
Dayang Trands plans to acquire courier YTO Express
through an asset swap and share issue, the company said in a
stock filing late on Friday.
Trading of Dalian Dayang's shares have been suspended since
Jan. 5 pending an announcement. The company said in the Friday
stock filing that shares would resume trading a month after Jan.
12.
Firms in China's mostly privately held express delivery
sector are eyeing mergers and listings to help ease strains
wrought by cut-throat competition and growing investment demands
amid the country's e-commerce boom.
In December, Chinese delivery firm Shentong (STO) Express
closed a 16.9 billion yuan ($2.6 billion) reverse takeover deal
with a Shenzhen-traded valve maker, a fast track way of becoming
the first major express parcel service to be publicly listed.
Last May, e-commerce giant Alibaba also announced a
strategic investment in YTO Express, in which it took a minority
stake and tightened competition within the industry.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Hong Kong newsroom; Writing by
Jess Macy Yu; editing by Susan Thomas)