HONG KONG Dec 13 BNP Paribas has been
granted approval to launch the first yuan-denominated warrant in
Hong Kong on Dec. 19, a move that will help enrich the offshore
yuan products and further promote the Chinese currency to global
investors.
The underlying asset of the yuan warrant is the existing
issued yuan traded units of ChinaAMC CSI 300 Index ETF
, information provided by Hong Kong Stock Exchange
showed.
The issue price per warrant is 0.25 yuan and the exercise
price is 24.5 yuan.
A warrant is a financial tool that enables its holder to buy
the underlying stock of the issuing company at a fixed exercise
price before it expires.
The HK exchange earlier allowed financial institutions to
launch both yuan-denominated and Hong Kong dollar denominated
warrants based on ChinaAMC CSI 300 Index ETF and CSOP
A50 ETF , but only Hong Kong
dollar-denominated warrants have been issued so far.
ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF and CSOP A50 ETF are yuan-denominated
exchange traded funds under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme, which China introduced at
the end of 2011 to allow foreign investors access to its onshore
stock market.
These ETFs which were initially quiet after their debut on
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, saw daily turnover rise during the
past few weeks and related warrants were also very actively
traded.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)