HONG KONG Dec 13 BNP Paribas has been granted approval to launch the first yuan-denominated warrant in Hong Kong on Dec. 19, a move that will help enrich the offshore yuan products and further promote the Chinese currency to global investors.

The underlying asset of the yuan warrant is the existing issued yuan traded units of ChinaAMC CSI 300 Index ETF , information provided by Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed.

The issue price per warrant is 0.25 yuan and the exercise price is 24.5 yuan.

A warrant is a financial tool that enables its holder to buy the underlying stock of the issuing company at a fixed exercise price before it expires.

The HK exchange earlier allowed financial institutions to launch both yuan-denominated and Hong Kong dollar denominated warrants based on ChinaAMC CSI 300 Index ETF and CSOP A50 ETF , but only Hong Kong dollar-denominated warrants have been issued so far.

ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF and CSOP A50 ETF are yuan-denominated exchange traded funds under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme, which China introduced at the end of 2011 to allow foreign investors access to its onshore stock market.

These ETFs which were initially quiet after their debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, saw daily turnover rise during the past few weeks and related warrants were also very actively traded. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)