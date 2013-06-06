* China seen tackling convertibility issues
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, June 6 China's yuan will become a key
currency for trade in commodities over the next few years and
has already begun making inroads into the U.S. dollar's
dominance in Asia, according to bankers.
As the world's top consumer of commodities such as base
metals and rubber, China is expected increasingly to dictate the
terms for its imports, they said this week on the sidelines of
Euromoney's Global Commodities Finance Conference in Geneva.
"Do you think China will just go along for the ride on the
U.S. dollar forever? No, they will exert pressure and the
renminbi (yuan) will gradually confirm its position as one of a
leading trade currency even for commodities," said Jean-Francois
Lambert, global head of commodity and structured trade finance
at HSBC.
Bankers said the top impediment to commodities trade in the
yuan was its lack of convertibility.
But China's new leaders have signalled they may want to
change this and financial centre Shanghai said this week it
expects to gain approval soon to open a free trade zone to test
yuan convertibility.
"At the moment it's still difficult to find people who want
the offshore renminbi but that will change in 3-5 years," said
Simon Tyler, head of corporate banking at China Construction
Bank.
"There will be a lot more LCs (letters of credit) for
commodity imports for China such as sugar and soybeans. That's
already happening," he added, referring to the growing number of
finance guarantees being sent out in the Chinese currency.
Bankers and traders at the conference also said the
introduction of renminbi clearing services last month in
Singapore - a major commodities trading hub - could help promote
broader use of the currency.
Bank of China and futures exchange operator CME Group signed
an agreement last year to expand the use of the Chinese currency
in settling some commodities trade.
