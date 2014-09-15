HONG KONG, Sept 15 Hong Kong will lift the daily
conversion limits for residents now capped at 20,000 yuan
($3,257) before a landmark scheme to connect stock markets
between Hong Kong and Shanghai gets under way next month, its
central bank chief said on Monday.
While it has allowed non-residents to convert unlimited
daily quantities of yuan since 2012, it caps the conversion
limit for residents primarily because it wanted to prevent
rampant currency speculation among residents, analysts said.
Authorities expect the landmark stock-connect programme
between Shanghai and Hong Kong - another step in China's efforts
to open up its markets - will launch in October and fuel more
demand for yuan assets. Regulators and market participants are
racing to test mechanisms to ensure readiness.
Norman Chan, head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the
city's de-facto central bank, was speaking at a conference.
($1 = 6.1396 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Hongmei Zhao; Writing by Saikat Chatterjee;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)