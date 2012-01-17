HONG KONG Jan 17 Hong Kong is expected to have yuan-denominated exchange traded funds listed on the stock exchange very soon, KC Chan, the Hong Kong government's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, said on Tuesday.

The Hong Kong government is also discussing the possibility of allowing Hong Kong insurers to trade in China's interbank bond market, Chan told the Asia Financial Forum.

Hong Kong has been seeking to list yuan-denominated stocks on its exchange as part of efforts to develop its offshore yuan market. (Reporting by Victoria Bi and Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)