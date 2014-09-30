TAIPEI, Sept 30 Taiwan's Yuanta Financial
Holdings Co Ltd said on Tuesday it had agreed to
acquire an Indonesian brokerage for T$211 million ($6.93
million).
The board of Yuanta Securities approved the purchase of 99
percent of PT Amcapital Indonesia, which will be conducted
through Yuanta Securities (Hong Kong), the parent company said
in a statement.
The purchase will give the Taiwanese financial group
exposure to Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, and
comes as the government encourages domestic financial companies
to search for business abroad amid over competition at home.
Last month, Taiwan's China Development Financial Holding
Corp said its brokerage unit was buying Singapore's
AmFraser Securities Pte Ltd.
($1 = 30.4550 Taiwan dollar)
(Reporting by Miaojung Lin and J.R. Wu)