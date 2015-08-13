Yuanta Financial, which has tried to expand its banking business, says:

* To acquire 100 percent of Ta Chong Bank, in which Carlyle Group is a major stakeholder.

* In share swap deal worth about T$56.55 billion ($1.82 billion)

* To close deal in February, subject to Taiwan financial regulator's approval

* To gurantee Ta Chong Bank employees 36 months in job

(Reporting by Faith Hung)