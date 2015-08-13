UPDATE 2-German property group TLG prepares offer for peer WCM
FRANKFURT, May 10 German property group TLG Immobilien is preparing a takeover offer for peer WCM after agreeing to buy a majority stake from the company's largest shareholders.
Yuanta Financial, which has tried to expand its banking business, says:
* To acquire 100 percent of Ta Chong Bank, in which Carlyle Group is a major stakeholder.
* In share swap deal worth about T$56.55 billion ($1.82 billion)
* To close deal in February, subject to Taiwan financial regulator's approval
* To gurantee Ta Chong Bank employees 36 months in job
(Reporting by Faith Hung)
May 10 Power producer Calpine Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.