* Sees Q1 adj. EPS $0.01 vs est. $0.04

* Sees Q1 adj. rev $14.5 mln vs est $15.1 mln

* Q4 adj EPS $0.20 vs est. $0.19

* Q4 rev $29.6 mln vs est. $26.9 mln

Feb 15 Yucheng Technologies Ltd's quarterly results beat market estimates, but the IT solutions and services provider to Chinese banks forecast first-quarter results below Wall Street expectations as it sees lower margins for its software and solution business.

For the first quarter, the Beijing, China-based company expects adjusted earnings of 1 cent a share, on revenue of $14.5 million, excluding items.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 4 cents a share, on revenue of $15.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which competes with Accenture Plc, Longtop Financial Technologies, Global InfoTech Co Ltd, HiSun Technology Holdings Ltd and IBM Global Services , said it expects software and solution business to grow about 20 percent to 25 percent in 2012 but gross margins may decline 43 percent due to wage inflation.

For the fourth quarter, Yucheng posted a net income of $3.5 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $1.6 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents a share.

Revenue rose 35 percent to $29.6 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 19 cents a share, on revenue of $26.9 million.

Shares of the company, which have lost 40 percent in value in the last one year, closed at $2.45 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.