HONG KONG, March 18 China's Yue Yuen Industrial
Holdings Ltd, the world's largest sports shoe maker,
said on Wednesday thousands of workers at a factory in the south
of the country have gone on strike following changes to
production processes.
About 4,000-5,000 staff at Yue Yuen, which supplies footwear
for Nike Inc and Adidas AG, were protesting
at facilities that produce shoes for international brands, said
Jerry Shum, the firm's Hong Kong-based investor relations
director. He didn't identify the brands supplied by the plant.
The company was in control of the situation and expected it
to be resolved in a few days, Shum said. He said the strike, by
workers representing about 2-3 percent of Yue Yuen's staff in
China, had no impact on Yue Yuen's production schedule so far.
"Due to changes in the economic environment, we need to
reorganise some of the production," Shum said. "As a
consequence, workers are not very happy to see the change in the
production...and that led to some disagreement."
New York-based China Labor Watch said the workers were
demanding an immediate payout of their housing fund following a
move to merge two plants. Shum declined to confirm if that was
the case.
A Nike official in Hong Kong said she was not aware of the
strike. Adidas did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Last year, tens of thousands of workers at Yue Yuen, which
has a market value of $6.5 billion, called off a strike after
the footwear maker pledged to meet some of their demands for
better benefits.
Major manufacturers have been shifting some of their
production away from China to other Asian countries, such as
Vietnam and Indonesia, as labour and production costs in the
country escalate.
Yue Yuen said the reorganisation of its production process
was being driven by the economic environment and it was trying
to offer more options to cost-sensitive customers.
"If people are concerned about cost, then they are going to
consider other countries as well. It is driven by the economic
environment that leads to some changes occurring within China,"
Shum said, without elaborating.
Yue Yuen shares were down 0.8 percent on Wednesday, compared
with a 1 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
