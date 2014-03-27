March 27 Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co Ltd

* Says to increase registered capital of its textile unit to 1 billion yuan ($161.05 million) from 500 million yuan

* Says 2013 net profit up 16.2 percent y/y at 1.29 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wad97v

link.reuters.com/zad97v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)