LONDON Aug 7 Chinese state owned
conglomerate Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Ltd is seeking a
one-year bridge loan to back its acquisition of a stake in Hong
Kong-listed Chong Hing Bank Ltd banking sources said
on Wednesday.
Nomura is arranging the loan, one banker said. The Japanese
bank is likely to underwrite the loan with a Taiwanese bank and
another Asian lender, a second banker said.
Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Ltd is the
Hong-Kong based investment corporation of the Guangzhou
government.
The Hong Kong Economic Journal (HKEJ) reported on Wednesday
that Yue Xiu Enterprises could buy as much as 59.86 percent of
ishares from Liu Lit Mo, chairman of Chong Hing Bank, Liu Lit
Chi, deputy chairman and managing director of Chong Hing Bank,
and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The share purchase has been valued at around HK$6.59 billion
($849.60 million)to HK$8.78 billion.
HKEJ also reported that a $1 billion loan is already in
place to back the acquisition.
The size of the stake being purchased has yet to be
confirmed, along with the size of the bridge loan, the sources
said.
The bridge loan is expected to have an interest margin of
around 300 basis points in the first three months, which will
increase along with the tenor of the loan, a third banker said.
Shares of Chong Hing Bank were suspended on Wednesday after
closing at HK$22.45 per share on Tuesday. The bank posted a
profit of HK$276 million in the first half of 2013, a 6 percent
increase on the same period last year.
Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Ltd signed a separate $280
million, three-year term loan with 14 banks in July. That loan
has not been drawn yet, the sources said.
($1 = 7.7566 Hong Kong dollars)
