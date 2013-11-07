BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
Nov 7 Yuexiu Property Co Ltd
* Says October contracted sales at about 860 million yuan ($141.15 million), up 34 percent y/y
* Says aggregate contracted sales from January to October amounted to approximately 13.4 billion yuan, up 15 percent y/y
Source text in English: link.reuters.com/kyj54v
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.0927 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent