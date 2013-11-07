Nov 7 Yuexiu Property Co Ltd

* Says October contracted sales at about 860 million yuan ($141.15 million), up 34 percent y/y

* Says aggregate contracted sales from January to October amounted to approximately 13.4 billion yuan, up 15 percent y/y

