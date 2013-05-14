BRIEF-Cloetta says Swedish Competition Authority approves Candyking acquisition
* Swedish Competition Authority approves Cloetta's acquisition of Candyking
May 15 Sports shoe manufacturer Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd said it booked a first-quarter net profit of $61.6 million, down 50 percent from the same period a year ago.
For a full statement on the results, please click on: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
NAIROBI, April 5 Kenya has sent a team of scientists and other experts to investigate reports of crop-eating caterpillars known as fall armyworms in maize fields in the western region of Trans-Nzoia, a senior government official said on Wednesday.
April 5 JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. bakery chain Panera Bread Co for $7.16 billion, excluding debt, as it expands its coffee and breakfast empire.