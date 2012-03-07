* Sees slower order growth in fiscal year ending September
* Says capital expenditure to be sharply lower
HONG KONG, March 7 Yue Yuen Industrial
(Holdings) Ltd, the world's largest branded sports
shoe manufacturer, said on Wednesday that it expected order
growth in fiscal 2012 to be slower than the 21 percent growth
recorded in the previous year.
Order growth is expected to be in a high single-digit to low
double-digit percentage for fiscal 2012 ending September,
Executive Director Steve Li told reporters.
Like many export-oriented Chinese manufactuers, Yue Yuen is
facing dwindling demand from the United States and Europe amid a
weak global economy.
"Clients in Europe are seen cautious this year because of
the European debt crisis, and they will control the inventory
level very carefully," Li said after a shareholder meeting.
The capital expenditure for the current fiscal year is
estimated at $280 million, Li said.
That was compared with $516.6 million capital expenditure it
recorded in the previous year. It posted a 6.2 percent fall in
net profit to $449.38 million for year ended last September.
Yue Yuen, which makes shoes for brands including New
Balance, Nike and Adidas, said this week its
fiscal first quarter profit amounted to $155.9 million for the
three-months period ended in December 2011, up 4.6 percent from
the same period a year ago.
Gross profit margin for the quarter declined 0.73 percentage
points to 22.96 percent as production costs rose. Its total
production increased 1.6 percent to 83.4 million pairs of shoes.
The sports shoe maker, in which Taiwan-listed parent Pou
Chen Corp holds a 49.98 percent stake, has expected
sales for this fiscal year to grow moderately due to the London
2012 Olympic Games and growth in emerging markets.
It also said the footwear manufacturing environment was
challenging due to "increasing input costs" while worries over
the global fiscal situation were set "to stall consumer
confidence".
Shares of Yue Yuen ended down 1.1 percent on Wednesday,
compared with 0.86 percent decline in Hang Seng Index.