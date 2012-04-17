HONG KONG, April 17 Henan Yuguang Zinc Industry
shut one of two 100,000 tonne-a-year zinc smelters over the
weekend for maintenance, halving the firm's refined zinc
production, two company sources said on Tuesday.
The zinc producer is a subsidiary of Henan Yuguang Group,
parent of Henan Yuguang Gold and Lead Co Ltd, which
is the top lead producer in China.
"We brought forward the maintenance. Domestic demand is not
good," one of the sources said, adding that the maintenance had
been planned originally for two to three months later.
Another company source said the firm had not set the
reopening time of that smelter due to weak domestic demand for
zinc, and added that production at the firm's other 100,000
tonne-a-year zinc smelter remained normal.
Demand for zinc in China, the world's top consumer and
producer of the metal, has been weak so far this year, while
Beijing continues a clampdown on the domestic property market, a
leading user of zinc-galvanized steel in the country.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Kim Coghill)