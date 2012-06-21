June 21 Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp, which is considering options including a sale of the company, said its chief executive officer, Robert Baldock, resigned.

Chief Financial Officer Shaun Heinrichs and Chief Operating Officer Randy Reichert will now also serve as co-CEOs, the gold miner said in a statement.

Yukon-Nevada, which also owns gold, silver, zinc and copper assets in Canada's Yukon territory and British Columbia, said in April it started a strategic review of its business.

The company's shares closed at 34.5 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.