* Receives letter from U.S. federal mine regulator
* Yukon says will contest allegations of violations at the
mill
* Shares down 11 pct
Dec 2 Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp said
the U.S. federal mine regulator put its Jerritt Canyon mill on
safety watch list for alleged violations, sending its shares
down 11 percent in early trade on Friday.
The company said it received a letter from the Federal Mine
Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) saying it had found the
mill, located 50 miles north of Elko, Nevada, to be in violation
of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act, 1977.
Yukon-Nevada, which owns gold, silver, zinc and copper
assets in Canada's Yukon territory and British Columbia and
Nevada in the U.S., did not specify the nature of the alleged
violations.
"The market is pretty ignorant about this," said analyst
Christopher Ecclestone of Hallgarten & Company.
Yukon could not be reached immediately for comment.
"MSHA's initial finding is based mostly on alleged
violations that have been contested by Jerritt Canyon as
invalid. Most of the alleged violations have not yet been
reviewed and adjudicated and, therefore, are not final," the
company said in a statement.
The regulator's pattern of violatons program requires
companies shut down areas affected by violations until the mine
receives a clean MSHA inspection.
Yukon-Nevada said in most cases, such closures affect mine
areas not critical to production or those which can be corrected
within a short time.
The Jerritt Canyon property, which is operated by Queenstake
Resources USA, a subsidiary of Yukon-Nevada, operates two mills.
A dry roasting mill and a wet mill for processing oxide ore.
"The dry roasting mill is the active mill at the property,
but has been shut since September as the company put in new
equipment. It is expected to re-open in December," Ecclestone
said.
In May, the company had said it plans to invest $12 million
to further explore the Smith Underground mine -- the active mine
at Jerritt Canyon, producing about 1,000 ore tons per day.
Shares of Yukon, which have lost nearly 60 percent of their
value in the past year, were trading down 8 percent at 33
Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.