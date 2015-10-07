(Adds comment on spinoff rationale)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES Oct 7 Yum Brands Inc's
disappointing results from restaurants in China including KFC
and Pizza Hut add pressure on Chief Executive Greg Creed to make
swift changes to the business that is its main driver of sales
and profit, analysts said on Wednesday.
Yum shares sank as much as 19.3 percent on Wednesday, a day
after the company shocked investors by cutting its forecasts due
to weakness in China. While China's economy is cooling, Yum
management also blamed internal missteps at its upscale Pizza
Hut Casual Dining chain.
The results come as hedge fund Corvex Management is urging
Yum to spin off its 6,900-restaurant China business and prompted
new calls for Creed to adopt a fresh strategy. Corvex did not
respond to requests for comment.
"The stock is saying people are giving up on Yum. It will
not change until management changes its strategy," said Hedgeye
Risk Management analyst Howard Penney. At least six brokerages
cut their stock price targets on Yum. Notably, Stifel went to
$100 from $110 and Nomura to $82 from $106.
Shares in Yum closed at $67.71, slightly above their session
low of $67.20.
Penney and other analysts say the China stumble gives
proponents of a China spin-off more ammunition. Some also are
calling on Yum to slow new restaurant development in China and
to start selling existing units there to franchisees.
"Spin off China, sell stores, do something," Penney said.
Creed took the helm of Yum on Jan. 1 after leading a
successful revamp of the company's Taco Bell chain. He was
charged with turning around the China business, where sales have
slumped since news in July 2014 that one of its suppliers used
meat that was past its expiration date.
He declined to comment on any strategic changes during a
conference call with analysts and investors on Wednesday.
"We continue to believe in China," Creed said, adding that
the country remains the world's fastest-growing major economy.
J.P. Morgan analyst John Ivankoe said now is an ideal time
for Yum to adopt a lower-risk strategy for China, which in the
last three years has been whipsawed by two food safety scandals
and multiple marketing missteps.
Among other things, an independent Yum China would pay a
more predictable royalty to the company and allow Yum to take
lease obligations off its balance sheet, he said.
"Some spin-offs are done from a position of strength, but
this one may be done from a position of weakness," Ivankoe wrote
in a client note.
WRONG FOCUS AT PIZZA HUT
Creed said newly appointed management for the China business
would bring fresh ideas and double down on profitable value
meals to lure diners shocked by recent financial turmoil in the
country.
China's Pizza Hut Casual Dining chain was hit particularly
hard during its latest quarter as local businesses cut back on
parties and events. Competition from online ordering companies
that are operating at a loss also contributed to weak sales.
That business accounts for one-third of profits from the
China division, which is dominated by the KFC brand.
Making matters worse, executives said Pizza Hut Casual
Dining was promoting a premium-priced steak dish as the China
economy softened. Going forward, Creed said the chain will
refocus on value offerings such as pizza, pasta and chicken
wings.
Yum China contributed 57 percent of the company's overall
revenue and 54 percent of its $603 million operating profit in
the latest quarter. Yum executives stood by plans to add about
700 new restaurants in China this year.
Nomura analyst Mark Kalinowski called for Yum to spin off
its mostly U.S. Taco Bell brand, to divest small brands such as
China's Little Sheep hot pot chain and to cut costs
meaningfully.
"We believe this disaster of an earnings release could -
should! - serve as the crystal-clear call to action Yum Brands
needs to shake up the company," Kalinowski wrote in a note to
clients.
