(Adds details on Yum's business in China, industry background)
By Lisa Baertlein
Oct 8 Yum Brands Inc said on Wednesday
it expects China sales to bounce back strongly in 2015, but
cautioned that it likely faces a bumpy, multi-month recovery
from a recent supplier scandal that scared away diners in its
most important market.
Sales at established KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in China
should improve during the current fourth quarter, but will still
be down year-over-year and batter 2014 earnings, Yum executives
said on a conference call with analysts.
"We are relatively early in the stage of this recovery and
we continue to believe that we will see a full recovery in a
six- to nine-month time frame," Chief Executive David Novak
said.
The latest in a series of food safety scares that have
decimated sales at Western chains such as KFC and McDonald's
Corp broke in July when a local Chinese television
station showed workers at supplier Shanghai Husi using meat past
its expiration date.
Yum, which is the largest Western restaurant operator in
China with nearly 6,420 restaurants, conducted only a small
percentage of its business with Shanghai Husi and quickly cut
ties with its parent, major U.S. meat supplier OSI Group LLC.
But news stories about the scandal often mentioned Yum's KFC
and Pizza Hut restaurants with equal weight to McDonald's, which
is a major OSI customer, and the damage was done, Novak said.
On Tuesday, Yum slashed its 2014 earnings growth forecast,
citing the hit from the supplier scandal.
The latest incident landed just as Yum's China restaurant
sales had begun to recover from the double whammy of an avian
flu outbreak and a December 2012 poultry supply scare at KFC
that caused Yum to cut 1,000 poultry farmers from its China
supply chain.
No diner is believed to have fallen ill as a result of any
of the food safety scares that caused sales to swoon.
In response to the Shanghai Husi incident, Yum is requiring
suppliers in China to install closed-circuit televisions. It
also is establishing a whistleblower system to encourage
suppliers and employees to report any potential food safety
violations, Novak said.
"I would never be one to say that we could never have an
incident like this again, but I can tell you ... we do
everything we can to learn from it and get better," said Novak,
who is retiring as Yum's CEO on Jan. 1.
Shares of Yum were up 1.4 percent at $70.70 in midday
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Matthew Lewis)