Dec 10 Yum Brands Inc's same-restaurant sales in China fell about 3 percent in November.

The company, which is spinning off its China business, said same-store sales fell 1 percent at KFC outlets and 9 percent at Pizza Hut restaurants.

Yum also said it intends to return up to $6.2 billion to shareholders before the separation of the Yum China business, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2016. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)