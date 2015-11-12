(Adds details, shares)
Nov 12 Yum Brands Inc, which is spinning
off its dominant China business, said October sales at
established restaurants in the country rose 5 percent and backed
its same-store sales forecast for the fourth quarter.
The company said the results included an estimated 10
percent growth in same-store sales at KFC and a 9 percent drop
at Pizza Hut.
Yum's 6,900-restaurant China division is the core driver of
its business, contributing 54 percent of overall operating
profit in the latest third quarter.
Shares of the parent company of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco
Bell chains were down nearly 2 percent at $67.11 in extended
trading.
Yum on Oct. 15 warned investors that its results from China
would continue to be volatile and said the division's
same-restaurant sales could be flat to up 4 percent for the
fourth quarter on gains at KFC and declines at Pizza Hut Casual
Dining.
Same-store sales remain difficult to forecast in China, the
company added.
Yum's China sales at established restaurants have swooned in
four of the last five quarters as the company grapples with the
country's persistent food safety issues, increased local
competition and a cool down in what is still the world's fastest
growing major economy.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Manish Parashar
in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)