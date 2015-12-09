DALLAS Dec 9 KFC is expected to open its first
restaurant in Tibet next year, as parent Yum Brands Inc
looks to expand in the Chinese market and shake off a series of
food scares and marketing blunders that have severely dented its
sales in the country.
A franchisee will open the KFC restaurant, known for its
American-style fried chicken, in the first half of 2016, Yum
said in an emailed statement. The restaurant will be located in
the Tibetan capital Lhasa, according to media reports.
The move comes as the owner of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco
Bell brands prepares to spin off its business in China. The
China unit aims to roughly triple its restaurant count to 20,000
and bring in more franchise partners.
KFC pulled plans to set up shop in Tibet more than a decade
ago, claiming in 2004 that it was not "economically feasible" to
enter the region. The Dalai Lama, Tibet's now exiled spiritual
leader and a staunch vegetarian, had opposed Yum's plans at the
time.
As China's economy stutters, Yum's roughly 6,900 China
restaurants face the challenge of luring local diners, who
increasingly are looking for healthier, local options and going
online to hunt for deals.
