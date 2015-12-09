(Adds location, details about investor meeting)
By Adam Jourdan and Lisa Baertlein
DALLAS Dec 9 KFC is expected to open its first
restaurant in Tibet next year, as parent Yum Brands Inc
looks to expand in the Chinese market and shake off a series of
food scares and marketing blunders that have severely dented its
sales in the country.
A franchisee will open the KFC restaurant, known for its
American-style fried chicken, in the Tibetan capital, Lhasa, in
the first half of 2016, Yum said in a statement.
The move comes as the owner of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco
Bell brands prepares to spin off its business in China. The
China unit aims to roughly triple its restaurant count to 20,000
and bring in more franchise partners.
KFC pulled plans to set up shop in Tibet more than a decade
ago, saying in 2004 it was not "economically feasible" to enter
the region. The Dalai Lama, Tibet's exiled spiritual leader and
a staunch vegetarian, opposed Yum's plans at the time.
As China's economy stutters, Yum's 6,900 China restaurants
face the challenge of luring diners who increasingly are looking
for healthier, local options and going online to hunt for deals.
Yum executives are hosting an investor meeting in Dallas on
Thursday, where they are expected to unveil more details about
the China spinoff planned for late 2016.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Peter Cooney)