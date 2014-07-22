SHANGHAI, July 22 U.S. coffee giant Starbucks
said on Tuesday that some of its stores previously sold
products containing chicken originally sourced from Shanghai
Husi Food Co Ltd, a firm that was shut down on Sunday by local
regulators over food safety concerns.
Shanghai Husi previously also supplied meat to fast food
chains McDonald's Corp and KFC-parent Yum Brands Inc
, which apologised to Chinese customers on Monday
following a TV report that showed workers picking up meat from a
factory floor, as well as mixing meat beyond its expiration
date.
Starbucks said on its Chinese microblog site that it had no
direct business relationship with Shanghai Husi, a local unit of
U.S. firm OSI Group LLC, but that the chicken had been acquired
from another supplier which had in turn purchased chicken from
Husi. It said the chicken was used in a product called "Chicken
Apple Sauce Panini" that was sold in 13 different provinces and
major cities.
In its statement, Starbucks said all the products had
already been removed from the shelves.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing By Kenneth Maxwell)