* New entity to be franchisee of Yum Brands in mainland
China
* Greg Creed to lead Yum Brands, Micky Pant to lead Yum
China
* China contributes more than half of total Yum sales
* Yum shares up 4 pct
By Lisa Baertlein and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Oct 20 KFC owner Yum Brands Inc said it
plans to spin off its dominant China business, which has been
besieged by food scandals and marketing missteps, amid pressure
from an activist shareholder who recently joined its board of
directors.
Shares of the parent company of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco
Bell chains rose about 5 percent to $75.22 in early trading,
before retreating to $73.55 in the afternoon.
Yum's move on Tuesday is the latest sign of activist hedge
funds' strengthening grip over Corporate America.
Keith Meister, CEO of hedge fund Corvex Management, in May
disclosed a stake in Yum and unveiled his plan for a Yum China
split at a major investment conference.
His arrival appeared to serve as a catalyst for the
spin-off, which Yum spokesman Jonathan Blum said was the result
of a "rigorous, year-long review."
Yum was already at "the 10-yard line" with regard to the
China spin-off when Meister entered the picture, a person
familiar with the transaction said, calling the relationship
between Yum and activist Meister a "meeting of the minds."
Yum appointed Meister, a protégé of billionaire activist
investor Carl Icahn, to its board last week. Corvex owns nearly
5 percent of Yum.
TWO STOCKS ON THE MENU
The split will create two independent, publicly-traded
companies: a higher-risk and potentially higher rewarding Yum
China and a more stable, high-cash flow Yum Brands.
Yum's 6,900-restaurant China division is the core driver of
its business, contributing 54 percent of overall operating
profit in the latest quarter.
That largely debt-free business will be headquartered in
Shanghai and run by China leader Micky Pant, who in August
replaced Sam Su, who was instrumental in making Yum the biggest
Western restaurant chain in that country.
It will become a franchisee of Yum Brands in mainland China,
paying the parent a percentage of its sales for exclusive rights
to the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands.
Yum's China business recently has become significantly more
volatile as it grapples with the country's persistent food
safety issues, increased local competition and a cool-down in
what is still the world's fastest growing major economy.
Yum China's sales at established restaurants have swooned in
four of the last five quarters.
When Yum cut its full-year profit forecast on Oct. 6, citing
weakness in China and the drag from the strong U.S. dollar, its
shares tumbled 19 percent.
"Yum Brands is being tainted by the China business, so Yum
Brands will trade at a higher multiple because it's a better
business now that it's not attached to Yum China," Hedgeye Risk
Management analyst Howard Penney said.
The post-spin Yum Brands will focus on the more mature U.S.
business as well as emerging markets such as India. It is
expected to provide shareholders a steady stream of income from
royalties while allowing Yum to take lease obligations off its
balance sheet.
Yum Chief Executive Greg Creed, best known for leading the
successful U.S. turnaround of Taco Bell, will head the new Yum
Brands.
"The separation of these two businesses gives shareholders
the choice to own a growing annuity-like franchise cash flow
stream, as well as the leading restaurant concept in a country
with the fastest-growing consumer class," Meister said in an
email to Reuters.
CHINA WOES
Yum Brands entered China in 1987 through its KFC brand,
making it one of the first U.S. fast-food chains to set up
operations there.
For years, its KFC and Pizza Hut brands reaped the rewards
of catering to China's growing middle class with restaurants
that offered a higher level of service and perceived food safety
better than local rivals.
But the business in China hit road blocks. Among other
issues, Yum recently has battled a scandal at a minor meat
supplier, bird flu outbreaks, disappointing promotions,
competition from cut-price delivery services for Mom and Pop
restaurants and increasingly sophisticated local chains.
Nevertheless, Yum said it plans to one day have 20,000 China
restaurants serving the country's still growing consumer class.
The separation, which is expected to be completed by the end
of 2016, is intended to be tax free to shareholders.
Goldman Sachs is financial adviser to Yum Brands, while
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Mayer Brown are its legal
advisers. PJT Partners is as an independent financial adviser to
Yum's board.
