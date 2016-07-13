LOS ANGELES, July 13 Yum Brands Inc on Wednesday reported second quarter China sales that matched Wall Street expectations, as the owner of the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands prepares to spin the division off around Oct. 31.

Sales at China restaurants open at least one year were flat from the year-earlier quarter.

Shares in Yum, which reaps more operating profit from China than any other division, were up 4.5 percent to $89.61 in after-hours trade. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Hay)