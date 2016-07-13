PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LOS ANGELES, July 13 Yum Brands Inc on Wednesday reported second quarter China sales that matched Wall Street expectations, as the owner of the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands prepares to spin the division off around Oct. 31.
Sales at China restaurants open at least one year were flat from the year-earlier quarter.
Shares in Yum, which reaps more operating profit from China than any other division, were up 4.5 percent to $89.61 in after-hours trade. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Hay)
LEA COUNTY, N.M., May 17 As oilfield workers for Lilis Energy Inc threaded together drill pipes one recent morning in the Permian Basin, a bulldozer cleared sagebrush to make way for the company's fifth well since January.