UPDATE 1-Fitbit posts smaller-than-expected loss, shares rise
May 3 Fitbit Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as the maker of wearable devices reined in costs, sending its shares up 7.6 percent in after-market trading on Wednesday.
April 21 Yum Brands Inc, owner of KFC and Pizza Hut, said on Tuesday that sales at established restaurants in its biggest market China fell less than expected for the first quarter as it works to recover from a food scandal involving a minor supplier.
Same-restaurant sales in China, Yum's No. 1 market for revenue and profit, declined 12 percent for the latest quarter on continued fallout from allegations that a former supplier used expired meat.
Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected a drop of 14.4 percent.
Yum China's same-restaurant sales fell 16 percent for the fourth quarter and were down 14 percent in the third quarter. They were up 15 percent in the second quarter, which ended roughly a month before news of the supplier scandal broke on July 20.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)
May 3 Fitbit Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as the maker of wearable devices reined in costs, sending its shares up 7.6 percent in after-market trading on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Facebook Inc will hire 3,000 more people over the next year to speed up the removal of videos showing murder, suicide and other violent acts, in its most dramatic move yet to combat the biggest threat to its valuable public image.