July 15 KFC and Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands Inc
stuck to its profit growth target for the year despite a
slower-than-expected recovery in its Chinese business, which was
hit by allegations of a supplier using expired meat last year.
Shares of Yum, which reported another decline in quarterly
sales on Tuesday, recovered some of their earlier losses but
were still down 2.6 percent.
The company will need nearly 30 percent earnings growth in
the second half of the year to meet its 10 percent EPS growth
target, Chief Financial Officer Pat Grismer said in a
post-earnings conference call on Wednesday.
"We believe this is achievable," Grismer said, noting that
Yum typically makes 60 percent of its profit in China in the
second half of the year.
Analysts on average expect earnings to grow 12.6 percent
this year.
To stem the decline in sales, Yum has launched a slew of
measures in China that range from new menu items to testing an
upmarket diner aimed at customers tired of fried chicken.
The company has added eight new items to its KFC menus for
lunch and dinner, including healthier options such as herbal tea
and seafood, Chief Executive Greg Creed said on the call.
Yum has also revamped its breakfast menu and rolled out
premium coffee at over 2,000 stores in China.
KFC is Yum's biggest brand in China, accounting for 4,889
of Yum's 6,853 restaurants in the country at the end of the
second quarter.
The initiatives are bearing fruit - same-store sales in
China fell 10 percent in the second quarter, compared with a 12
percent decline in the previous quarter.
In the same period last year, comparable sales rose 15
percent, before local TV reports alleged improper meat handling
at one of Yum's suppliers.
Grismer said he expects full-year same-store sales growth in
China to be in the low-single digit percentage range. He
continues to expect foreign exchange to reduce full-year
earnings per share by about 5 percent.
Jefferies analyst Andy Barish, however, is skeptical on Yum
exceeding its EPS target for the year.
"Given cost challenges, foreign-exchange headwinds and
negative China same-store sales, we believe significant upside
to 10 percent growth is unlikely," he wrote in a note.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)