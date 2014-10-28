(Adds details on social media campaign)
LOS ANGELES Oct 28 Taco Bell on Tuesday debuted
its mobile app that allows customers to place an order,
customize their food, access special offers and pay from their
phones.
The move from the chain owned by Yum Brands Inc
comes as restaurants, including McDonald's Corp and
, seek to use mobile technology to ring up more sales
and speed up service.
"We believe mobile ordering and payment is the biggest
innovation since the drive-thru," Taco Bell President Brian
Niccol said in a statement.
Taco Bell's website as well as its Twitter, Tumblr and
Facebook social media accounts went "dark" ahead of the
announcement, showing nothing but black space, in a bid to drum
up interest among the 18- to 34-year-old Millennial generation
that spends about $95 billion annually on meals and snacks away
from home.
After the announcement, Taco Bell's social media sites urged
users to download the new mobile app.
