SINGAPORE Oct 13 Yum Brands Inc is
partnering with Singapore-listed Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd
to debut a KFC restaurant in Myanmar in 2015, making
it one of the first big Western fast-food chains to enter the
newly emerging market.
Global companies have been lining up to take advantage of an
underpenetrated market in Myanmar, which has been opening up
since 2011 after decades of military dictatorship.
Yum, which owns the KFC and Pizza Hut brands, joins a list
of companies that includes Unilever and Coca-Cola Co
which hope to tap the country's growing middle and
affluent classes, estimated by the Boston Consulting Group to
double by 2020.
Fewer than four out of 10 consumers in Myanmar frequent
restaurants, according to BCG's 2013 report.
"With 50 million people and a growing middle class with
disposable income, the country offers significant consumer
opportunity for Yoma Strategic to grow KFC over the long term,"
Yoma said in a statement.
Yoma, a Myanmar-focused diversified real estate company,
said the KFC franchise would initially focus on Yangon, the
country's largest city.
"The development plans call for initial market entry in
Yangon and expansion to second/third-tier cities within the
country is always a possibility," JR Ching, head of business
development at Yoma Strategic, told Reuters in an email.
The company said it was in the process of finalising its
business plans and could not give further details.
Yoma, chaired by tycoon Serge Pun, is trying to expand
beyond real estate by partnering with international companies
trying to enter the Myanmar market. It has a stake in Asia
Beverages Co, which distributes bottled water and alcohol in the
country, and also has interests in the retail industry.
