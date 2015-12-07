LOS ANGELES Dec 7 Yum Brands Inc Chief
Financial Officer Patrick Grismer will resign effective Feb. 19,
the parent of the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurant brands
said on Monday.
News of Grismer's planned departure comes as Yum prepares to
spin off its China division, which accounts for roughly 35
percent of global profit.
Grismer will present at the company's investor conference on
Dec. 10, Yum said.
Grismer, 53, has served as CFO of Yum since 2012. Prior to
that, he held a number of senior finance and planning positions
within the company.
Yum said it would conduct an internal and external search
for a successor.
Shares in Yum were unchanged at $76.41 in extended trading.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Dan
Grebler)