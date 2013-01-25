SHANGHAI Jan 25 Chicken sold to KFC's parent
Yum Brands Inc in China contained excessive levels of
chemicals, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday,
escalating a month-long food scare that has hit Yum's sales in
its biggest market.
The Shanghai Municipal Food Safety Committee said KFC's
checks on its suppliers were lax, and that it found excessive
levels of chemical residue in some of the fast food chain's
supplies, the report said.
The investigation has now been passed to authorities where
the suppliers are based, Xinhua said, without elaborating.
Officials at the Food Safety Committee and Yum in China
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Yum and McDonald's Corp's have come under intense
scrutiny from local media since the official China Central
Television reported in late December that some of the chicken
supplied to them contained excess amounts of antiviral drugs and
hormones used to accelerate growth.
On investigating, the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration
found the levels of antibiotics and steroids in KFC chicken were
safe, though the watchdog found a suspicious level of an
antiviral drug in one of the eight samples tested.
Yum warned earlier in the month that sales in China - where
it earns over half of its worldwide revenue and operating profit
- shrank more than expected in the fourth quarter, citing bad
publicity from a government review of its chicken supply.
Yum has apologised to customers in China over its handling
of the food scare.
McDonald's Chief Executive Don Thompson said on Wednesday
the chicken scare "minimally impacted" McDonald's sales in China
during the fourth quarter and continues to hurt business this
year.