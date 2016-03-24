SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 24 Private equity
firm Hopu Investments is among the investors that Yum Brands Inc
is in talks to sell a minority stake in its China unit
to, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
KKR & Co is other firm is in talks about buying a
near 20 percent stake that Yum is looking to sell in its China
unit, which is valued about $10 billion, the people added.
Hopu, co-founded by former Goldman Sachs banker Fang
Fenglei, was not available for an immediate comment, while KKR
declined to comment.
Yum officials in China did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. Sources declined to be identified as the
discussions are confidential.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny
Thomas and Lincoln Feast)