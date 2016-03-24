SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 24 Private equity firm Hopu Investments is among the investors that Yum Brands Inc is in talks to sell a minority stake in its China unit to, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

KKR & Co is other firm is in talks about buying a near 20 percent stake that Yum is looking to sell in its China unit, which is valued about $10 billion, the people added.

Hopu, co-founded by former Goldman Sachs banker Fang Fenglei, was not available for an immediate comment, while KKR declined to comment.

Yum officials in China did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Sources declined to be identified as the discussions are confidential. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Lincoln Feast)