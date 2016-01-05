(Adds details, background)
Jan 5 Yum Brands Inc, the owner of Pizza
Hut and KFC restaurant chains, said executive chairman and
former CEO David Novak plans to retire in May.
The company, which is spinning off its dominant China
business, said it plans to appoint a non-executive chairman from
its board.
Yum said it will announce the appointment at its annual
shareholder meeting.
Novak, 63, will also step down from Yum's board, but will
remain a shareholder at both Yum and Yum China.
"As we target the separation of our China business by the
end of 2016 and transition to two powerful, independent
companies, it is a perfect time for me to complete my
retirement," Novak said in a statement on Tuesday.
He was named CEO in 1999 and became chairman in 2000,
transitioning to executive chairman in January last year.
Yum said in October it would spin off its dominant China
business amid activist shareholder pressure.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)