July 10 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc on Wednesday reported an estimated 10 percent drop in June sales at established restaurants in China - a smaller decline than in May when drastically lower sales related to the country's bird flu outbreak began to moderate.

The drop was less than the 12.2 percent fall expected on average of 20 analyst estimates compiled by Consensus Metrix. The fast-food operator reaps more than half of its overall sales in China, where most of its nearly 5,300 restaurants are KFCs.

In May, Yum's China sales fell an estimated 19 percent.

Yum also reported second-quarter earnings of 56 cents per share, excluding items. While the official end to the fast-food chain's overall quarter was June 15, Yum's China quarter ended on May 31.