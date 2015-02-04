UPDATE 1-Drugmaker Novo Nordisk nudges up full-year profit outlook after Q1 beat
* Novo shares rise 6.9 pct (Adds CEO, share price, background)
Feb 4 Yum Brands Inc on Wednesday warned that it is taking longer than expected for its China business to recover from a safety scare involving a minor supplier, and reported that fourth-quarter sales at established restaurants there fell 16 percent.
Yum's China same-restaurant sales were down 14 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 6. They were up 15 percent in the second quarter, which ended roughly a month before news of the supplier scandal broke on July 20.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)
* Novo shares rise 6.9 pct (Adds CEO, share price, background)
LONDON, May 3 Shares of European suppliers of microchips, sensors and circuitry to Apple fell on Wednesday after the smartphone company's much-awaited iPhone sales missed expectations in the second quarter.