By Lisa Baertlein
Oct 6 Yum Brands Inc cut its full-year
profit forecast on Tuesday, citing a slower-than-expected
recovery in its key market of China and the drag from a strong
U.S. dollar, sending its shares down 17 percent.
Yum's challenges in China, its biggest market for profit and
sales, appear to be changing from dealing with a food scandal to
managing in an economic slowdown.
Sales at China KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants open at least
one year rose 2 percent in the latest quarter, less than the 9.6
percent jump analysts expected, according to research firm
Consensus Metrix.
The increase in same-restaurant sales ended four straight
quarters of declines following a scandal in July 2014 involving
expired meat from a minor Yum supplier.
Now Yum faces a slowing economy in China, where this year's
growth is expected to cool to its lowest annual rate in six
years.
"The pace of recovery in our China Division is below our
expectations," Chief Executive Greg Creed said in a statement.
A spokesman also said that a marketing misstep at Pizza Hut
Casual Dining also contributed to the disappointing China
results in the latest quarter.
"Given our lower full-year expectations in China, combined
with additional foreign exchange impact, we now expect 2015
(earnings per share) growth to be well below our target of at
least 10 percent," Creed said.
The strong U.S. dollar reduced Yum's operating profit by $29
million during the third quarter ended Sept. 5. The Louisville,
Kentucky-based company gets a significant percentage of its
sales from outside of the United States.
Yum's same-store sales in China took a dive after a
television news story in July 2014 alleged that one of its
suppliers was using meat that was past its expiration date. Yum
quickly ended its relationship with that supplier, which had
only a minor role in its China business.
Yum reported third-quarter revenue of $3.43 billion and
earnings per share, excluding items, of $1 per share. Both
measures fell short of Wall Street's targets.
Hedge fund Corvex Management has been pressing Yum to spin
off its 6,900-restaurant China business, saying it could be
worth more than Yum's share price suggests. Corvex was not
immediately available for comment.
In August, Yum said longtime China division leader Sam Su
was stepping down and being replaced by company veteran Micky
Pant.
Yum shares tumbled to $69.15 in extended trading, after
closing at $83.42.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Richard Chang)