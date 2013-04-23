April 23 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc reported on Tuesday a 20 percent drop in first quarter sales at established restaurants in China and warned that fears surrounding the country's bird flu outbreak was damaging sales already down due to a food safety scare.

Yum's China sales drop was in line with the average of 22 analyst estimates complied by Consensus Metrix. The fast-food operator reaps more than half of its overall sales in China, where most of its nearly 5,300 restaurants are KFCs.