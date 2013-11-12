Nov 12 KFC and Pizza Hut parent Yum Brands on Tuesday said October sales at established restaurants in China fell 5 percent, a smaller-than-expected drop, as it fights to recover from a chicken safety scare and bird flu in its top market for sales.

The average of estimates from analysts polled by Consensus Metrix was for a decline of 5.8 percent.

Those sales were down 11 percent in September and 10 percent in August.