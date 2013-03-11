BRIEF-AT&T offers entertainment packages to all unlimited customers
* AT&T offers entertainment packages to all unlimited customers
NEW YORK, March 11 Yum Brands Inc : * Shares jump 8 percent in extended trading
* AT&T offers entertainment packages to all unlimited customers
HONG KONG, June 1 Revenues in the world's biggest casino hub of Macau jumped 24 percent in May, beating expectations and posting a 10-month winning streak as wealthy gamblers returned to the southern Chinese territory despite a corruption crackdown.