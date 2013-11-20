BRIEF-Spire issues 2.5 million common shares
* Received approximately $142 million in net proceeds as a result of transaction, and intend to use funds to repay Spire Inc. indebtedness
Nov 20 Yum Brands : * Realigns business divisions to propel global growth * Says US and Yum! restaurants international combined to focus on global brands * On January 1, 2014, co to combine its Yum! restaurants international (yri)
and the U.S. individual divisions for kfc, pizza hut and taco bell * Yum! restaurants China and Yum! restaurants India will remain separate
divisions given their strategic importance * New leadership structure includes: Sam Su, Yum Brands! vice chairman and
chairman and CEO of Yum! restaurants China * Kfc, pizza hut, taco bell divisions will drive strategic positioning and
operating models for co, working with China, India division teams * Rick carucci announced his plans to retire as Yum Brands! president in March
2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Received approximately $142 million in net proceeds as a result of transaction, and intend to use funds to repay Spire Inc. indebtedness
DETROIT, April 3 General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra's salary, bonus and awards dropped more than 20 percent in 2016 because of one-time awards that had boosted her salary the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
April 3 The sale of debt by states, cities, schools and other issuers in the U.S. municipal bond market totaled $86.5 billion in 2017's first quarter, a drop of 9.5 percent from the same period in 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data on Monday.