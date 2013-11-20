Nov 20 Yum Brands : * Realigns business divisions to propel global growth * Says US and Yum! restaurants international combined to focus on global brands * On January 1, 2014, co to combine its Yum! restaurants international (yri)

and the U.S. individual divisions for kfc, pizza hut and taco bell * Yum! restaurants China and Yum! restaurants India will remain separate

divisions given their strategic importance * New leadership structure includes: Sam Su, Yum Brands! vice chairman and

chairman and CEO of Yum! restaurants China * Kfc, pizza hut, taco bell divisions will drive strategic positioning and

operating models for co, working with China, India division teams * Rick carucci announced his plans to retire as Yum Brands! president in March

