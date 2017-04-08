(Repeats story first published on Friday)
By Tom Polansek and Lisa Baertlein
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing
demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S.
chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are
turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even
oregano to keep birds healthy.
Some have spent years of trial and error on new techniques
to figure out replacements for human drugs, part of a fight
against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria in
people.
Yum Brands Inc's KFC on Friday became the last of
the big three U.S. chicken restaurants to move away from
antibiotics important to human medicine. McDonald's Corp
and privately held Chick-fil-A had already made similar
commitments.
Nationwide, more than 42 percent of the U.S. chicken
industry has already committed to reducing the use of
antibiotics, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.
With KFC's move, that number is set to grow.
KFC U.S. President Kevin Hochman called the chain's move a
"major milestone" that should significantly increase the supply
of bone-in chicken raised without medically important
antibiotics. It should also open the door for smaller chains to
follow KFC's move, he told Reuters.
KFC, which sells more than 65 million buckets of chicken a
year, estimated that one-third of its suppliers were already
transitioning to chicken raised with fewer antibiotics.
The company said it was late to shift away from human
antibiotics because it had to persuade suppliers of bone-in
chickens it uses to make the change.
The chain typically only buys up to one-third of birds in a
flock because the others do not meet its specifications. That
meant its suppliers needed to find other buyers before being
able to curb use of the drugs to satisfy KFC, the company said.
The suppliers have improved hygiene and airflow in chicken
houses to keep birds healthy and given them more room to move,
Vijay Sukumar, chief food innovation officer for KFC's U.S.
operations, told Reuters on Friday. That has raised costs but
also reduced the need for drugs, he said. He did not give
further details of the costs.
"We had to convince our suppliers to go for the change and
then they worked with us," Sukumar said.
HERBS AND HYGIENE
Tyson, one of KFC's suppliers, set a goal in April 2015 to
eliminate the use of human antibiotics from its broiler flocks,
or those raised for meat, by the end of September 2017.
More than 90 percent of broiler chickens in its supply chain
were raised without antibiotics also used in humans in its
fiscal year 2016, Tyson told Reuters on Friday.
The company also plans to switch its retail line of
Tyson-branded chicken products to birds raised without any
antibiotics.
Perdue Farms, a competitor, said it eliminated the routine
use of all antibiotics in chicken last year. It now puts oregano
in birds' water, banking on the herb's antioxidants to keep them
healthy, and takes other steps to avoid drugs.
Tyson said it has ramped up efforts to sanitize facilities
and eggs that hatch into baby chicks, which are most vulnerable
to sickness.
The company wanted eggs to be cleaner before they hatch and
now asks farmers to rub them with sanitizing wipes before
shipping them to a Tyson facility, said Bill Hewat, Tyson's
director of international veterinarian services, during a tour
of a Missouri hatchery last year.
Once the eggs arrive, Tyson places them in a room filled
nightly with a fog of peracetic acid that is intended to keep
the bacterial load as low as possible before eggs go into
incubators, he said.
"It's an incubator for eggs," said Hewat. "Unfortunately
it's also an incubator for bacteria."
The mortality rate for Tyson's chicks in their first week of
life increased after the company initially removed human
antibiotics, Hewat said. By September 2016, it had returned to
close to where it was before the change, because of Tyson's
extra efforts, he said.
Tyson has also started spraying hot water inside the
hatchery to maintain a clean environment and increased
spot-testing for bacteria.
"We wanted hospital-clean," said Kevin Gibbs, a production
manager.
Tyson has found it difficult to explain to some farmers why
the company wants to change its practices to shift away from
antibiotics, according to Alan Johnston, a manager at the Tyson
facilities in Missouri.
"It's like turning the Titanic on some of these things," he
said.
