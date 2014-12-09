UPDATE 8-U.S. VP Pence kicks off Japan talks, both sides seek "near term" results
* U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross says eager to increase trade ties
Dec 9 Yum Brands Inc lowered its profit forecast for 2014, hurt by slower-than-expected sales recovery in China, following a food safety scare in July.
Shares of the company, which operates Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants chains, fell 3.6 percent in extended trading.
The company said it expects "mid-single-digit" percentage growth in full-year profit, down from the 6-10 percent growth it expected earlier.
A television report in early July showed improper meat handling by a supplier, Shanghai Husi Food, scared away customers in China, Yum's biggest market by sales. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
SHANGHAI, April 18 Audi AG and its China joint-venture partner FAW Group will produce and sell five "e-tron" plug-in cars in China over the next five years, part of a global push to boost sales of all-electric battery and plug-in hybrid vehicles.