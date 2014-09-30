BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management to explore sale - WSJ
* Fifth Street Asset Management to explore sale - WSJ Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2oOJpBu Further company coverage:
Sept 30 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Oct 8 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/10ioxot
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Fifth Street Asset Management to explore sale - WSJ Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2oOJpBu Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, April 19 South Africa's credit rating could get downgraded deeper into junk status if political uncertainty triggered by the recent firing of the finance minister stalls reforms needed to grow the economy, an executive from S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday.