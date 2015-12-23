Dec 23 Yunnan Wenshan Electric Power
* Says to issue 50.7 million shares at 7.55 yuan per share
to Yunnan-based power grid company in exchange for 37.7 percent
stake in Yunnan-based international company
* Says to pay about 632.1 million yuan for remaining 62.3
percent stake in the Yunnan-based company
* Says the total transaction price is 1.21 billion yuan
* Says to issue 110.9 million shares at 7.55 yuan per share
through private placement, to raise up to 837.4 million yuan
* Says proceeds will be used for the stake acquisition and
business integration
