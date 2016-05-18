BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Jiangsu Yunyi Electric Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on May 24
* Says company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 25 and the dividend will be paid on May 25
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KgZd4o
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months